February 4, 2026
Dacia Announces New Voluntary Layoff Program
Dacia Announces New Voluntary Layoff Program.
Carmaker Automobile Dacia has announced a new voluntary layoff program.
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Zitec Ends 2025 With 14% Rise In Consolidated Revenue To EUR38M
Zitec Group, which specializes in development of software solutions and digital transformation, posted EUR38 million consolidated revenue in 2025, an increase of 14% on the previous year, the group officials said.
Finance Minister Unveils Measures For Romania's Economic Recovery
Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare on Thursday (Feb 5) announced the new package of economic recovery measures, which includes a series of provisions for microenterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Forvis Mazars: 9 In 10 C-suite Executives In Romania Expect Business Growth In 2026
Romanian business leaders remain notably optimistic for 2026, with 86% of C-suite executives expecting growth, slightly below the 92% reported globally and down marginally from 90% in 2025.
Finance Ministry Raises RON2.2B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Feb 5
Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON2.2 billion from banks on Thursday (Feb 5), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 5.94% and 6.41%, respectively.
Wizz Air Carried 14.5 Million Passengers To And From Romania In 2025
Low-cost airline Wizz Air carried 14.5 million passengers to and from Romania in 2025, an increase of 13% year-on-year and 2026 plans include launch of more than 30 new routes from 10 local airports.
C&W Echinox: Record Level Of Industrial & Logistics Spaces Leased In Romania In 2025; Total Stock Reaches Almost 8 Million Sqm
Demand for industrial and logistics space increased by 51 percent in 2025, reaching 1.275 million square meters, the second-highest level in the modern history of the local market, as per data from real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.
Mass Global Energy Rom Unveils New Investment Project, Of EUR1B, In Energy Storage Capacities In Romania
Mass Global Energy Rom, part of Iraq's Mass Group Holding, the owner of the Mintia gas-fired power plant in Hunedoara, plans to develop in Romania a new investment in BESS (Battery Energy Storage System)-type electricity storage capacities in Romania, worth approximately 1 billion euros.
