Lion Capital’s Tender Offer Helps It Secure Almost 49% Of Fondul Proprietatea Stake It Sought To Buy

Lion Capital’s Tender Offer Helps It Secure Almost 49% Of Fondul Proprietatea Stake It Sought To Buy. Lion Capital’s tender offer for Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) shares ended by getting it about 49% of the stake sought, after the price offered, RON0.68/share, led to a fast-paced increase in its price on the market, which quickly came close to the offer price. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]