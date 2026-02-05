Romanian Senate passes bill to increase contribution to mandatory private pension funds

Romanian Senate passes bill to increase contribution to mandatory private pension funds. The Romanian Senate approved on February 4, under tacit consent, the project that provides for the increase in the contribution rate to the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) from 4.75% currently to 5.25% in 2026 and to 6% in 2027, Agerpres reports. The 6% contribution should have been (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]