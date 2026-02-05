Romania’s Transelectrica and Georgian State Electrosystem strengthen cooperation on Black Sea submarine cable project

Romania’s Transelectrica and Georgian State Electrosystem strengthen cooperation on Black Sea submarine cable project. Romania’s electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica and Georgia’s Georgian State Electrosystem signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday, February 4, to advance the development of the Georgia–Romania Black Sea Submarine Cable interconnection project. The memorandum, signed (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]