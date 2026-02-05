Adrian Tanase, Former General Manager of Bucharest Stock Exchange, Takes Over as CFO at Star Invest

Adrian Tanase, Former General Manager of Bucharest Stock Exchange, Takes Over as CFO at Star Invest. Star Residence Invest, a company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), with a capitalization of around RON16 million, has recruited Adrian Tanase, former general manager of BVB for the position of chief financial officer (CFO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]