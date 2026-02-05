Colliers: 2026 Expected To Be Most Active Year For Deliveries Since 2011 on Romania Modern Retail Market



Colliers: 2026 Expected To Be Most Active Year For Deliveries Since 2011 on Romania Modern Retail Market.

Romania’s modern retail market exceeded the 5 million square meters milestone in 2025, following the delivery of approximately 190,000 square meters of new retail space, around 20% above the average of the past five years, according to Colliers’ annual report.