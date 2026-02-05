Neakaisa.ro Ends 2025 with EUR7.75M Turnover, Up 7% YOY, Expects Growth of around 20% in 2026

Neakaisa.ro Ends 2025 with EUR7.75M Turnover, Up 7% YOY, Expects Growth of around 20% in 2026. Neakaisa.ro, an online store specializing in sales of bathroom sanitaryware, in 2025 posted EUR7.75 million turnover, up 7% from 2024, and for 2026 expects an advance of around 20%, supported by international expansion and the listing of Rune own label products in national wholesale networks. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]