Romania set to lose EUR 231 million in PNRR funds due to top court delays over magistrates’ pensions

Romania set to lose EUR 231 million in PNRR funds due to top court delays over magistrates’ pensions. European projects minister Drago? Pîslaru stated on Thursday, February 5, that Romania will lose EUR 231 million part of the EU-backed Recovery and Resilience Funds (or PNRR) because it did not implement the reform of magistrates’ pensions on time. A decision on this initiative has been (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]