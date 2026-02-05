US announces that it wants to cooperate with Romania regarding critical minerals
The US announced that it wants to cooperate with Romania regarding critical minerals. The announcement was made on Thursday through the US Embassy in Bucharest. Representatives of the Embassy in Bucharest published a message on their Facebook page. They claim that they want to collaborate with (…)
