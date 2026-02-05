Manole announces support for pensioners in March and April. How much money will pensioners receive?



Manole announces support for pensioners in March and April. How much money will pensioners receive?.

Florin Manole, Minister of Labor, announces the granting of support for pensioners from the Solidarity Package proposed by the PSD. „Pensioners with small pensions have felt more than anyone the impact of the VAT increase and inflation last year. Through the Solidarity Package, we propose a very (…)