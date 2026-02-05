Mass Global Energy Rom Unveils New Investment Project, Of EUR1B, In Energy Storage Capacities In Romania

Mass Global Energy Rom Unveils New Investment Project, Of EUR1B, In Energy Storage Capacities In Romania. Mass Global Energy Rom, part of Iraq's Mass Group Holding, the owner of the Mintia gas-fired power plant in Hunedoara, plans to develop in Romania a new investment in BESS (Battery Energy Storage System)-type electricity storage capacities in Romania, worth approximately 1 billion euros. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]