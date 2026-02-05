C&W Echinox: Record Level Of Industrial & Logistics Spaces Leased In Romania In 2025; Total Stock Reaches Almost 8 Million Sqm

C&W Echinox: Record Level Of Industrial & Logistics Spaces Leased In Romania In 2025; Total Stock Reaches Almost 8 Million Sqm. Demand for industrial and logistics space increased by 51 percent in 2025, reaching 1.275 million square meters, the second-highest level in the modern history of the local market, as per data from real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]