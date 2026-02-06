 
Romaniapress.com

February 6, 2026

North Bucharest Investments: €22.2m in January 2026 | Northern Bucharest Remains on a Growth Path
Feb 6, 2026

North Bucharest Investments: €22.2m in January 2026 | Northern Bucharest Remains on a Growth Path.

While much of the country has entered a wait-and-see phase, Bucharest continues to concentrate real activity in the real estate market. Of the 24,598 properties traded nationwide in January, more than 4,100 were in the Capital—more than in the next two counties combined. In a fragmented market (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Electroalfa's IPO Closes Early The initial public offering, through which Electroalfa International sold up to 65.9 million new shares, or approximately 35% of the capital, was closed early on Friday, a few days before the deadline, amid high investor interest.

Cris-Tim Expects RON1.23B Revenue, RON209M EBITDA In 2026 Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO), one of the largest cold cuts and fresh food producers in Romania, has published its spending and revenue budget for 2026, a document approved by its Board of Directors and set to be subjected to the vote of shareholders in the general meeting on March 9, 2026, (…)

NewCold Romania SRL To Develop First Fully Automated Cold Store In Romania NewCold Romania SRL, part of Netherlands’ NewCold Group, one of the global leaders in automated cold storage solutions, will develop the first fully automated cold storage warehouse in Romania in Stefanestii de Jos, Ilfov County.

Fitch Ratings Maintains BBB- Rating For Romgaz, Outlook Negative International rating agency Fitch Ratings has maintained the BBB- rating with a negative outlook (Investment Grade) assigned to Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG), the latter has informed its shareholders and investors in a stock market report on Friday (Feb 6).

RisCo.ro: Top 5 Largest Employers In Romania Includes Three State-Run Companies And Two Private Firms The ranking of the largest employers in Romania is dominated by state-run companies, relative to the actual number of employees, but private firms lead by far in terms of turnover, profit and employee efficiency, as per an analysis by financial analysis platform RisCo.ro.

Report: Romania registers one of the highest shares of disabled people at risk of poverty, social exclusion in EU Romania registers one of the highest shares in Europe of people aged over 16 with disabilities who are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to Eurostat data processed by Monitorul Social, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. A total of 38.4% of people with disabilities in (…)

Romania has consumed over half of its stored gas, but remains above the EU average Romania has already extracted more than 50% of the gas stored in storage, but the current level remains above the European Union average. Authorities and operators estimate that the stocks are sufficient with more than a month left of the cold season.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |