Mass Global Energy Rom to commission 1.7 GW gas-fired capacity in Romania this year

Energy production at the Mintia natural gas power plant is expected to begin in September 2026, representatives of Mass Global Energy Rom, a subsidiary of Mass Group Holding, confirmed during a meeting with prime minister Ilie Bolojan on February 5. The plant has a capacity of 1.7 GW.