Wizz Air carries 14.5 million passengers in Romania in 2025 as local operations expand

Wizz Air carries 14.5 million passengers in Romania in 2025 as local operations expand. Wizz Air transported around 14.5 million passengers to and from Romania in 2025, up 13.1% compared to the previous year, as the airline strengthened its presence on the local market. According to the company, Romania remained a key growth market in 2025, with eight new aircraft allocated to (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]