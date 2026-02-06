Romanian developer One United Properties reports sales of EUR 174 mln in 2025, 18% increase in prices

Romanian developer One United Properties reports sales of EUR 174 mln in 2025, 18% increase in prices. One United Properties (BVB: ONE) recorded total residential sales and pre-sales of EUR 174.1 million in 2025, corresponding to 57,018 sqm of residential and commercial spaces. These results reflect the sale and pre-sale of 577 apartments and commercial units, as well as 768 parking spaces, and (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]