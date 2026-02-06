Report: Romania registers one of the highest shares of disabled people at risk of poverty, social exclusion in EU



Report: Romania registers one of the highest shares of disabled people at risk of poverty, social exclusion in EU.

Romania registers one of the highest shares in Europe of people aged over 16 with disabilities who are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to Eurostat data processed by Monitorul Social, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. A total of 38.4% of people with disabilities in (…)