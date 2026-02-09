Concelex Wins EUR50M Contract to Construct Technical Facilities and Administrative Buildings Part of Cernavoda Unit 1 Refurbishment

Builder Concelex, controlled by Daniel Piturlea, has been designated by Korea Hydro&Nuclear Power (KHNP) as the winner of a EUR49.8 million contract for the construction of some technical facilities and administrative buildings as part of the refurbishment of Cernavoda nuclear power plant Unit 1. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]