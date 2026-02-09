 
Romaniapress.com

February 9, 2026

Agroland Business System Benefits From Issuer's Market Maker Services Provided By TradeVille As Of Feb 9
Feb 9, 2026

Agroland Business System Benefits From Issuer's Market Maker Services Provided By TradeVille As Of Feb 9.

Agroland Business System S.A. (stock symbol: AG), part of Agroland, a Romanian entrepreneurial group active in retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition, benefits from Issuer’s Market Maker services provided by TradeVille, starting from February 9, 2026.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Paris hosts Roma slavery commemoration this month, Bucharest event due in November A commemoration marking 170 years since the abolition of Roma slavery in the Romanian Principalities will take place in Paris on February 20, bringing renewed attention to one of Europe’s longest and least acknowledged forms of slavery. The event is organized by La Voix des Rroms in partnership (…)

Colliers: Romania's industrial and logistics market enters consolidation phase after record year Romania’s industrial and logistics market is set to consolidate after the more than 300,000 square meters of modern space delivered in 2025, bringing total stock to approximately 8 million square meters, according to Colliers’ annual report. Demand for industrial and logistics space reached a (…)

Survey: Half of Romanians trust NGOs, two-thirds have interacted with them About half of Romanians say they trust non-governmental organizations, while two-thirds report having interacted with an NGO, according to the Barometer of Opinions on Civil Society - BOSC 2025, conducted by the Foundation for the Development of Civil Society (FDSC). Trust is highest among young (…)

Romanian, European anti-corruption prosecutors given access to government database of EU-funded projects Romania’s Ministry for European Projects and Investments announced the signing of cooperation protocols giving prosecutors direct and full access to the MySMIS database, which contains all projects financed from European funds managed by the ministry. The ministry signed the protocols with the (…)

Berlinale 2026: Romanian Bad Unicorn granted EFM Distributor Award ?tefan Bradea and Monica Felea, the founders of the Romanian film distribution company Bad Unicorn, are the recipients of this year's European Film Market (EFM) Distributor Award. The award, endowed with a cash prize of EUR 7,500, will be presented during the EFM Kick-Off event on February 11. (…)

EUR 37 million venture capital fund for companies in Romania's West region The West Regional Development Agency - ADR Vest has signed the management contract for a EUR 37 million venture capital instrument dedicated to companies with high-growth potential. The fund will be administered by a consortium coordinated by French Aster Capital Invest, and including local (…)

Romanian truck driver arrested in Italy for transporting 100 kg of cocaine A Romanian TIR truck driver was arrested by police in Massa-Carrara, Italy, after more than 100 kilograms of cocaine were found in his truck, according to La Nazione. The large quantity of drugs would have brought in a considerable amount at the first sale, approximately EUR 3 million, and would (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |