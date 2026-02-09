Agroland Business System Benefits From Issuer's Market Maker Services Provided By TradeVille As Of Feb 9

Agroland Business System Benefits From Issuer's Market Maker Services Provided By TradeVille As Of Feb 9. Agroland Business System S.A. (stock symbol: AG), part of Agroland, a Romanian entrepreneurial group active in retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition, benefits from Issuer’s Market Maker services provided by TradeVille, starting from February 9, 2026. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]