Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania Signs Guarantee Agreements With IDB For SMEs Funding, Public Sector Investments

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania has announced the signing of two guarantee agreements with Romania's state-owned Investment and Development Bank (IDB) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and public-interest projects with economic and social impact.