No Shortcuts: How Cambridge School of Bucharest Is Preparing Students for a World in Motion



No Shortcuts: How Cambridge School of Bucharest Is Preparing Students for a World in Motion.

Alexandra Dache, Ph.D., IB Coordinator at Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) and National Coordinator of the International Economics Olympiad (IEO), shares more about how the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme prepares students not just for university, but for lifelong learning and (…)