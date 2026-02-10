Romania's former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu on trial for far-right propaganda
Feb 10, 2026
Romania's former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu on trial for far-right propaganda.
One of the two lawsuits initiated by prosecutors against former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, regarding his alleged fascist, far-right, racist, and xenophobic propaganda, was cleared by the Bucharest Court in the preliminary procedure, and the public hearings can begin, Digi24 (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]