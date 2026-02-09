Protocol car used by Romania’s former president Klaus Iohannis up for auction

Protocol car used by Romania’s former president Klaus Iohannis up for auction. A protocol car driven by former president Klaus Iohannis when he was a mayor, an Audi A6 3.2 FSI, is up for auction by the Sibiu City Hall through the A10 by Artmark Auction House, with a starting price of EUR 1,000. The car is included in the selection of the event titled “Time to Bid - Luxury (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]