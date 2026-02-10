Survey: Half of Romanians trust NGOs, two-thirds have interacted with them
Feb 10, 2026
Survey: Half of Romanians trust NGOs, two-thirds have interacted with them.
About half of Romanians say they trust non-governmental organizations, while two-thirds report having interacted with an NGO, according to the Barometer of Opinions on Civil Society - BOSC 2025, conducted by the Foundation for the Development of Civil Society (FDSC). Trust is highest among young (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]