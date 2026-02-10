Romanian truck driver arrested in Italy for transporting 100 kg of cocaine

Romanian truck driver arrested in Italy for transporting 100 kg of cocaine. A Romanian TIR truck driver was arrested by police in Massa-Carrara, Italy, after more than 100 kilograms of cocaine were found in his truck, according to La Nazione. The large quantity of drugs would have brought in a considerable amount at the first sale, approximately EUR 3 million, and would (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]