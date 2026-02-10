 
Romaniapress.com

February 10, 2026

Romania among last EU countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index
Feb 10, 2026

Romania among last EU countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

Romania obtained 45 points in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2025, below the average of fragile democracies, which stands at 47 points, according to the report released on Tuesday, February 10, by the organization. As such, the country remains among the last three states in the EU in the CPI (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Antitrust Body Looks Into Planned Acquisition Of Riello Group By Ariston Romania's Competition Council is assessing the notified acquisition of Italy's Riello Group S.p.A., Riello America LLC., and its subsidiaries and branches, including Riello RO SRL.by Ariston Holding N.V., the Netherlands.

Dan Lazarescu Takes The Helm Of Bosch Engineering Center In Cluj Dan Lazarescu, General Manager of Robert Bosch S.R.L. and representative of the Bosch Group in Romania, has also taken over the position of director of the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj, starting with January 2026.

Romania's Transilvania Film Festival introduces Janovics Jen? Award at 2026 anniversary edition The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will introduce the Janovics Jen? Award starting with its anniversary edition scheduled for June 12-21, 2026, in Cluj-Napoca. The new distinction, the organizers said, is dedicated “to the memory of a pioneer of Cluj and European cinema.” The (…)

Central Romania: 7,500-year-old clay female figurine discovered near Sfantu Gheorghe Archaeologists have uncovered a 7,500-year-old clay female figurine near Sfântu Gheorghe in central Romania, the National Museum of the Eastern Carpathians (MNCR) announced on social media, as reported by Agerpres. The discovery was made during preventive excavations at the Arcu?-Platoul (…)

Majority of Romanian minors witnessed cyberbullying, Save the Children survey shows Around 60% of Romanian minors witnessed cyberbullying, and nearly half were contacted by strangers, according to the most recent sociological research conducted by the Save the Children Organization at the end of 2025. According to the survey, over 70% of children spend at least 3 hours online (…)

Environmental group offers bear adoption certificates as Valentine's Day gifts The Millions of Friends Association in Bra?ov, central Romania, is offering couples the possibility to adopt a bear as a gift for this year’s Valentine’s Day. Specifically, the loved one can receive an adoption certificate for a bear cub from the sanctuary, valid for one year. An adoption (…)

Romanians keep Valentine's Day and Dragobete spending modest, survey finds Only 7% of Romanians allocate a significantly larger budget for Valentine’s Day (February 14) and Dragobete (February 24 - the Romanian celebration of love), while most view the occasions as symbolic rather than periods of intense spending, according to a study released this week. The findings (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |