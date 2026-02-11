Romanian Prime Minister’s Chancellery cuts spending by nearly EUR 2 mln in 2025
Feb 11, 2026
Romanian Prime Minister’s Chancellery cuts spending by nearly EUR 2 mln in 2025.
The Chancellery of the Prime Minister announced savings of nearly RON 10 million in 2025 compared to the previous year, following an operational cost-efficiency program. Total spending was reduced by RON 9.97 million (around EUR 2 million), representing a 23.7% year-on-year decrease, with 84% of (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]