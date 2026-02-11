Education without borders: how international schooling shapes future careers
Feb 11, 2026
Education without borders: how international schooling shapes future careers.
Open Day at Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest on 7 March, starting at 10:00 International schooling is increasingly shaped by structured cooperation between national education systems rather than by isolated local models. For families and institutions operating across borders, continuity (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]