February 11, 2026

Romania’s Transilvania Film Festival introduces Janovics Jen? Award at 2026 anniversary edition
Romania’s Transilvania Film Festival introduces Janovics Jen? Award at 2026 anniversary edition.

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will introduce the Janovics Jen? Award starting with its anniversary edition scheduled for June 12-21, 2026, in Cluj-Napoca. The new distinction, the organizers said, is dedicated “to the memory of a pioneer of Cluj and European cinema.” The (…)

Romanian Parliament to light up in Ukrainian colors to mark four years since Russia's invasion The Palace of Parliament in Bucharest will be illuminated in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on February 24 to mark four years since the start of Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country, Agerpres reported. Lawmakers will also hold a moment of silence during the February 23 (…)

Weekend calendar: Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour, tourism fair, concerts, exhibitions Classic Italian cinema and a Tarantino retrospective are part of the weekend’s offer in Bucharest, where the exhibition focused on the traditional Romanian blouse ia has been extended. In Bucharest: Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour Until February 15 The spinoff of the Bologna festival dedicated (…)

Coca-Cola HBC Romania Back To 2016 Volume In 2025 After Three Years Of Decline In A Row Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader of the Romanian non-alcoholic ready to drink (NARTD) beverage market, ended 2025 with a volume of 175.8 million-unit cases of bottled beverages or about 993 million liters, a decline of 4% year-over-year, the latest financial report of its parent company shows.

Hidroelectrica Announces 15% Decline In Electricity Production In 2025 Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest electricity producer held by the Romanian government, on Wednesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its net electricity production went down 15% to 11,847 GWh in 2025 from 13,864 GWh in 2024.

PayU Simplifies Access To Digital Payments For SMEs In Romania PayU, one of the largest digital payment processors in Romania, has launched a new automated onboarding process for online stores in Romania, aimed at simplifying access to its digital payment system for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

REI Grup Launches Its First Consultancy Office In Moldova REI Grup, one of Romania’s leading consultancy firms specializing in EU funds and state aid, is expanding its international footprint by opening its first office in the Republic of Moldova.

The Guardian: Romania decoupled its economic growth from emissions faster than any other EU country An article published by the well-known British publication The Guardian on Wednesday, February 11, praises Romania for managing to decouple its energy sector and the industrial sector from the pollution that characterized them under communism while registering massive economic growth. Over the (…)

 


