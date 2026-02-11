Central Romania: 7,500-year-old clay female figurine discovered near Sfântu Gheorghe

Central Romania: 7,500-year-old clay female figurine discovered near Sfântu Gheorghe. Archaeologists have uncovered a 7,500-year-old clay female figurine near Sfântu Gheorghe in central Romania, the National Museum of the Eastern Carpathians (MNCR) announced on social media, as reported by Agerpres. The discovery was made during preventive excavations at the Arcu?-Platoul (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]