Majority of Romanian minors witnessed cyberbullying, Save the Children survey shows

Majority of Romanian minors witnessed cyberbullying, Save the Children survey shows. Around 60% of Romanian minors witnessed cyberbullying, and nearly half were contacted by strangers, according to the most recent sociological research conducted by the Save the Children Organization at the end of 2025. According to the survey, over 70% of children spend at least 3 hours online (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]