Environmental group offers bear adoption certificates as Valentine’s Day gifts

Environmental group offers bear adoption certificates as Valentine’s Day gifts. The Millions of Friends Association in Bra?ov, central Romania, is offering couples the possibility to adopt a bear as a gift for this year’s Valentine’s Day. Specifically, the loved one can receive an adoption certificate for a bear cub from the sanctuary, valid for one year. An adoption (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]