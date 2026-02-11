The Guardian: Romania decoupled its economic growth from emissions faster than any other EU country
Feb 11, 2026
The Guardian: Romania decoupled its economic growth from emissions faster than any other EU country.
An article published by the well-known British publication The Guardian on Wednesday, February 11, praises Romania for managing to decouple its energy sector and the industrial sector from the pollution that characterized them under communism while registering massive economic growth. Over the (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]