NanoIC: România intr? în elita european? a semiconductorilor prin cel mai mare proiect pilot al UE

NanoIC: România intr? în elita european? a semiconductorilor prin cel mai mare proiect pilot al UE. Bucharest, February 11, 2026 – RBJ (assembled by AI) – Officially launched in February 2026, NanoIC (also known under names associated with nanoIT/semiconductor initiatives under the Chips Act) represents the European Union’s most ambitious project in the semiconductor field, being a central (…) [Read the article in Romanian Business Journal]