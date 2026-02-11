Coca-Cola HBC Romania Back To 2016 Volume In 2025 After Three Years Of Decline In A Row



Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader of the Romanian non-alcoholic ready to drink (NARTD) beverage market, ended 2025 with a volume of 175.8 million-unit cases of bottled beverages or about 993 million liters, a decline of 4% year-over-year, the latest financial report of its parent company shows.