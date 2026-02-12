Ministry of Sound Classical to debut in Romania with December show in Bucharest

The Ministry of Sound Classical show will arrive in Romania for the first time in 2026. The event will take place at Romexpo - Pavilion B in Bucharest on December 12. The Ministry of Sound Classical concept blends iconic dance tracks with the power of a live symphony orchestra.