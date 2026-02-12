 
February 12, 2026

Addiction expert Anna Lembke to speak on digital dependency at Impact Bucharest 2026
Stanford professor and psychiatrist Dr. Anna Lembke, one of the most influential international voices in the field of addiction and mental health, will speak in Bucharest about digital dependency, burnout, and the attention crisis in the business environment at Impact Bucharest 2026. Lembke, (…)

Alesonor Appoints STRABAG Romania General Contractor For Second Phase Of Amber Forest In Tunari Residential developer Alesonor has appointed STRABAG Romania as general contractor for the construction of the second phase of the Amber Forest suburb, located in Tunari, Ilfov County, a project that will include 172 homes – 91 houses and 81 apartments – with a total built area of more than (…)

Pharmaceutical Producer Biofarm Sells Building In Bucharest For EUR5M Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) has sold a building on Iancu de Hunedoara Boulevard in downtown Bucharest to Iancu de Hunedoara Residence, for EUR5 million.

Trendyol Grows To 8,000 Romanian Sellers Enrolled Turkish-held marketplace Trendyol, which entered Romania at the beginning of 2024, continues to strengthen position on this market, posting fast-paced growth in the partner ecosystem.

CBRE: 2025, The 1st Year With No New Delivery On Bucharest Office Market; Romania Still Needs At Least 1 Mln Sqm Of Modern Retail To Cover Demand Shopping spaces in Romania are occupied almost entirely, the year 2025 was the first year with no new delivery on the Bucharest office market and Romania still needs at least one million square meters of modern retail to cover the demand across small and medium towns, as per the "2026 Romanian (…)

Nuclearelectrica Shareholders Approve Final Investment Decision For SMR Plant In Doicesti The shareholders of Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN), the operator of Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant (NPP), have approved the final investment decision for a 462 MW small modular reactor (SMR) project in the southern commune of Doicesti, Dambovita county, which will use technology (…)

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.6B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Feb 12 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.6 billion from banks on Thursday (Feb 12), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 5.75% and 6.35%, respectively.

Leventer Medical Group Opens Baneasa Tumor Center Hospital In Wake Of Over EUR30M Investment Leventer Medical Group announces the official opening of the private B?neasa Tumor Center Hospital, a project dedicated to the integrated treatment of tumor pathologies, following an investment of over EUR30 million.

 


