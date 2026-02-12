Bucharest flexible office deliveries triple year-on-year as market tops 74,000 sqm in 2025

Bucharest flexible office deliveries triple year-on-year as market tops 74,000 sqm in 2025. Bucharest’s flexible office market expanded strongly in 2025, with new deliveries tripling year-on-year and total stock reaching 74,000 sqm across 48 locations. The segment now accounts for more than 2% of the city’s modern office inventory, according to data released by real estate services (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]