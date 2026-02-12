Nuclearelectrica Shareholders Approve Final Investment Decision For SMR Plant In Doicesti
The shareholders of Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN), the operator of Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant (NPP), have approved the final investment decision for a 462 MW small modular reactor (SMR) project in the southern commune of Doicesti, Dambovita county, which will use technology (…)
