Nuclearelectrica Shareholders Approve Final Investment Decision For SMR Plant In Doicesti

Nuclearelectrica Shareholders Approve Final Investment Decision For SMR Plant In Doicesti. The shareholders of Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN), the operator of Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant (NPP), have approved the final investment decision for a 462 MW small modular reactor (SMR) project in the southern commune of Doicesti, Dambovita county, which will use technology (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]