EBRD Sells Danube Logistics, Operator Of Giurgulesti Port In Moldova To Port Of Constanta. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Thursday that it was finalizing the sale of Danube Logistics, the operator of the Giurgiulesti port (GIFP) in the Republic of Moldova, to the state-owned Compania Nationala Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA Constanta. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]