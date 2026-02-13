Romania’s real wages down 4.9% y/y in Q4 2025, still higher compared with 2023

Romania's average net wage rose by 4.4% y/y to RON 5,674 (EUR 1,115) in Q4 last year, but the nominal advance was fully offset by the high 9.7% y/y inflation, resulting in a 4.9% y/y real decline in employees' purchasing power, according to data published by the statistics office INS. It was (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]