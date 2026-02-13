EBRD buys 5% of Romanian electric engineering group Electro-Alfa in recent IPO

EBRD buys 5% of Romanian electric engineering group Electro-Alfa in recent IPO. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced it participated in the recently concluded initial public offering (IPO) of Electro-Alfa International (EAI), a Romanian leader in advanced electrical engineering solutions for critical infrastructure, subscribing EUR 16.4 (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]