EBRD says it sold operator of Moldova’s main port Giurgiulesti to Romanian port Constanta

EBRD says it sold operator of Moldova’s main port Giurgiulesti to Romanian port Constanta. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in a press release on February 12, announced it is set to complete the sale of Danube Logistics, the operator of the Giurgiulesti International Free Port (GIFP), to the Romanian state-owned Port of Constanta (CNAPM Constanta). The (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]