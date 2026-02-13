Romania's Nuclearelectrica approves investment decision for EUR 4.9 bln Doicesti SMR project

Romania's Nuclearelectrica approves investment decision for EUR 4.9 bln Doicesti SMR project. The shareholders of Romanian nuclear group Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), where the state holds a 82.5% stake, have approved on February 12 the final investment decision in the Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Project from Doicesti, according to a company’s note to investors. A budget of about USD (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]