Redport secures EUR 9 mln financing from Intesa Sanpaolo for residential project in eastern Bucharest

Redport secures EUR 9 mln financing from Intesa Sanpaolo for residential project in eastern Bucharest. Real estate developer Redport has secured a EUR 9 million financing line from Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania for the development of the Vitality Est residential project in eastern Bucharest. The financing package also includes a dedicated VAT facility of around RON 5 million, providing what the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]