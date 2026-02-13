Romania could fulfill conditions to join euro area in 3-4 years, president says

Romania could fulfill conditions to join euro area in 3-4 years, president says. President Nicu?or Dan stated on Thursday, February 12, that Romania could meet the conditions for joining the euro area over the next 3-4 years. He argued that switching to the euro would be beneficial for the country. Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgaria became the 21st member state of the euro (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]