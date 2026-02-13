 
Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncu?i’s “Gate of the Kiss” recreated in Bucharest
The famous “Gate of the Kiss” made by Constantin Brâncu?i was recreated in Bucharest as part of the “You are Brâncu?i!” project to mark 150 years since the sculptor's birth. The project is a collaboration between the Constantin Brâncu?i Research, Documentation and Promotion Center in Târgu Jiu (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Superbet Buys Maxbet Romania And Malta Super Technologies, the company that operates the Superbet online betting and casino brand, on Friday evening announced the signing of the acquisition of Maxbet Romania and Maxbet Malta.

TUI Group Officially Enters Romania TUI Group, the world leader in tourism, is expanding its presence in Europe and entering Romania. Ziarul Financiar first reported about the group's entry onto the local market back in December.

Law Firm Clifford Chance Badea Assisted Electroalfa International In Its RON580M IPO Clifford Chance Badea, the local office of global law firm Clifford Chance, assisted Electroalfa International (EAI), a Romanian leader in advanced electrical engineering solutions for critical infrastructure, in its initial public offering (IPO) of new shares issued following a capital (…)

PPC's Retele Electrice Romania Invests Over RON75M In Transformer Station In Balotesti Retele Electrice Romania, part of the PPC group, has begun construction of a new 110/20 kV transformer station in Balotesti, Ilfov County, a self-funded investment of more than RON75 million set for completion in 2027.

Erste Group Revises Romania's 2026 Economic Growth Forecast Downwards From 2.1% To 1% Erste Group has revised Romania’s 2026 economic growth forecast to 1% from 2.1% previously, after the flash estimates for the fourth quarter of 2025 released by Romania’s National Statistics Institute (INS) on Friday showed worse than expected contraction and confirmed the economy had slid into (…)

Head of Court of Appeal on referendum in justice: I don't know how we could proceed with it Liana Arsenie, president of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, questions whether judges should take part in a referendum on justice proposed by President Nicu?or Dan, arguing that the initiative is political.

Bolojan on coalition conflicts: I am not afraid of any party or political leader Ilie Bolojan said he is not afraid of political pressure or coalition tensions and took office knowing tough decisions would follow, stressing that passing the budget quickly is the main priority.

 


