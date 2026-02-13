Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncu?i’s “Gate of the Kiss” recreated in Bucharest

Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncu?i’s “Gate of the Kiss” recreated in Bucharest. The famous “Gate of the Kiss” made by Constantin Brâncu?i was recreated in Bucharest as part of the “You are Brâncu?i!” project to mark 150 years since the sculptor's birth. The project is a collaboration between the Constantin Brâncu?i Research, Documentation and Promotion Center in Târgu Jiu (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]