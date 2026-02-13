Erste Group Revises Romania’s 2026 Economic Growth Forecast Downwards From 2.1% To 1%

Erste Group Revises Romania's 2026 Economic Growth Forecast Downwards From 2.1% To 1%. Erste Group has revised Romania's 2026 economic growth forecast to 1% from 2.1% previously, after the flash estimates for the fourth quarter of 2025 released by Romania's National Statistics Institute (INS) on Friday showed worse than expected contraction and confirmed the economy had slid into