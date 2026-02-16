Romania’s industrial output shrinks by 0.9% in 2025 despite positive performance in H2

Romania’s industrial output shrinks by 0.9% in 2025 despite positive performance in H2. Romania’s industrial output has contracted by 0.9% y/y in 2025, according to data published by the statistics office INS. However, during the entire 2025 and the last two quarters of 2024, the industrial activity has more or less stagnated. In Q3 last year, it increased by 0.9% y/y, and it (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]