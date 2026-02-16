Ia?i hosts Romanian Sculptors’ Month marking 150 years since Constantin Brâncu?i’s birth

Ia?i hosts Romanian Sculptors’ Month marking 150 years since Constantin Brâncu?i’s birth. Ia?i will become Romania’s capital of sculpture as it hosts the 2026 edition of the Romanian Sculptors’ Month, marking 150 years since the birth of Constantin Brâncu?i. More than 30 exhibitions and related events will open on February 19, bringing together artists, curators, and cultural figures (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]